Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the August 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

