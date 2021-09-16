Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of CFRUY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 835,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,544. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

