Comparing Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Intuit alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intuit and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 6 17 0 2.74 Vertex 2 0 3 0 2.20

Intuit currently has a consensus target price of $555.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. Vertex has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.84%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than Intuit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuit and Vertex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $9.63 billion 16.22 $2.06 billion $7.56 75.68 Vertex $374.67 million 7.18 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -40.38

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 21.41% 24.31% 14.84% Vertex -4.46% -9.82% -3.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Intuit has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuit beats Vertex on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Strategic Partner segment comprises professional tax offerings, which include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online among professional accountants. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.