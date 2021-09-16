Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

CMPGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $20.41 on Monday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

