Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.03 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $455.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,134,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $8,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 925,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 655,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

