Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 256,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,987,061 shares.The stock last traded at $183.73 and had previously closed at $183.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32,602 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

