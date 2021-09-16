CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 36.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $69,034.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00130166 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

