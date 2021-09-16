Contrasting RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) & Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get RenovaCare alerts:

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RenovaCare and Utah Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million N/A N/A Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.75 $10.80 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -103.43% -92.43% Utah Medical Products 27.78% 12.38% 11.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of RenovaCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RenovaCare and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.