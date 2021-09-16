Contrasting Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Transphorm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -68.40 Transphorm $11.37 million 16.49 -$17.91 million ($0.56) -8.04

Transphorm has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for indie Semiconductor and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.44%. Transphorm has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 125.93%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% Transphorm -261.98% N/A -136.48%

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.