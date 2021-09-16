CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 158.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 155.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

