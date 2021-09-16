CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.33.

NYSE COR opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.