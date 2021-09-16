Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.45 Million

Analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to post sales of $492.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.50 million and the highest is $504.40 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $457.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of CRSR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,238. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 71.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241,086 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

