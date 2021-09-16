Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $460.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.92. The stock has a market cap of $203.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

