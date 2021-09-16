Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Truist

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price reduced by Truist from $178.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
CBRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.20.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $134.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
