Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Truist

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price reduced by Truist from $178.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $134.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

