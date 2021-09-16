Creative Planning Has $46,000 Position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in T2 Biosystems were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

