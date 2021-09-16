Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Creative Planning lowered its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.18 on Thursday. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

