Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €21.00 ($24.71) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.79 ($26.81).

Shares of FRA:DTE traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching €17.40 ($20.48). 9,332,839 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.21. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

