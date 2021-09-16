Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 307,361 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

