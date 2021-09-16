Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $2,278,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.73. The stock had a trading volume of 169,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.18. The firm has a market cap of $433.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

