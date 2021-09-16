Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 20.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 67.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Adobe by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 707,113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,202,000 after buying an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $658.07. 31,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,942. The business’s 50-day moving average is $634.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.46.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.