Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 4,237 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 406,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $141,445,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

FB stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.96 and its 200-day moving average is $329.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $953,475,565. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

