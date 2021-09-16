Critical Contrast: Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CBIZ and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.66% 13.61% 6.33% Logiq -63.60% -75.67% -57.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Logiq shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBIZ and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and Logiq’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $963.90 million 1.79 $78.30 million $1.42 23.01 Logiq $37.91 million 1.83 -$14.51 million ($1.14) -2.65

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBIZ beats Logiq on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services segment includes group health benefits consulting, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan services, and payroll. The National Practices segment deals with managed networking and hardware, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded by Michael G. DeGroote Sr. on October 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment is a platform-as-a-service enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

