Critical Survey: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) versus DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUYA and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.67 billion 1.32 $135.50 million $0.57 16.33 DigitalOcean $318.38 million 27.50 -$43.57 million N/A N/A

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 7.70% 8.80% 6.95% DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HUYA and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 2 3 0 2.33 DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.68%. DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $64.70, indicating a potential downside of 20.67%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Summary

HUYA beats DigitalOcean on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

