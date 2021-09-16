Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $174.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CROX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $153.68 on Wednesday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $157.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Crocs by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

