Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $188.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

