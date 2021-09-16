Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,947. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.40 and a 200-day moving average of $186.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

