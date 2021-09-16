Crust Market Cap Tops $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

