Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Richard J. Berman Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CYRX opened at $64.41 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CYRX. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

