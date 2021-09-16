CryptoPing Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $39.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00121169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00175849 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.42 or 0.07401444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,643.44 or 0.99854970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.48 or 0.00854021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.