Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $379.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

