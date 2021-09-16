CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,408.26

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,408.26 ($31.46) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($32.01). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,415 ($31.55), with a volume of 80,147 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 150.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,408.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,182.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

