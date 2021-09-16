CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

