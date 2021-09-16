CWM Advisors LLC Buys 474 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 347.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.65.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 377,092 shares of company stock valued at $232,720,961 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $650.27. 7,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,390. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

