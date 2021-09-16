CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,605,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 271,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.75. 14,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

