CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,899 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.92. 27,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,665. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.44 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

