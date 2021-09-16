DAD Reaches Market Cap of $84.41 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $84.41 million and approximately $813,988.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.29 or 0.00816811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047287 BTC.

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

