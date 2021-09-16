Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,455 Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $7,574,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,397.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 242,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $2,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

