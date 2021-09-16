Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $62.16

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.16, but opened at $59.60. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 5,014 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.