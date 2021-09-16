Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRI opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $153.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

