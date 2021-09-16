Dash Market Capitalization Tops $2.16 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $339.07 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $208.88 or 0.00438635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002375 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.69 or 0.01022014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000068 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,333,390 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

