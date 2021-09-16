Datamine FLUX Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $205,187.67 and $4,924.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00074186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00124415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00180840 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,610.13 or 0.07537071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.41 or 0.99776839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.00886476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 680,188 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

