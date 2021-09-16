David Clarke Buys 2,500 Shares of AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) insider David Clarke purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$23.29 ($16.63) per share, with a total value of A$58,212.50 ($41,580.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from AUB Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 1.61%. AUB Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

AUB Group Limited provides operates as an equity-based insurance broker in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 77 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

