Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

In related news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock worth $341,307,902 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

