Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.65% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ DRMA opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

