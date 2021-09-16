Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.65% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ DRMA opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.50.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
