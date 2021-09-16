Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

