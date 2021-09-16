Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.
Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.