Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get South32 alerts:

OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.97. South32 has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.