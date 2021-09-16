Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to “Buy”

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

