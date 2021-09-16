Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives €50.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.62 ($59.55).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DWNI. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

DWNI stock remained flat at $€53.00 ($62.35) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,321 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €52.34 and its 200 day moving average is €47.83. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

