Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DWHHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$61.91 during trading on Thursday. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.30. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

