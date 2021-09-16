DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Major Shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc Acquires 1,350 Shares of Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 1,350 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $22,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

